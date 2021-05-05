Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karly Jones
@earthtokarly
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Moorten Botanical Garden, South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA, USA
Published
on
May 5, 2021
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
moorten botanical garden
south palm canyon drive
palm springs
ca
usa
plant
cactus
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Summer
1,326 photos
· Curated by karen hernandez
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
City Love
11 photos
· Curated by Erik Lamb
HD City Wallpapers
building
skyscraper
To see the world
38 photos
· Curated by Iza
Travel Images
People Images & Pictures
outdoor