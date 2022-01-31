Go to K. Mitch Hodge's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Edinburgh Castle, Old Town, Edinburgh, Scotland, UK
Published agoSONY, SLT-A65V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The citadel in the centre of Edinburgh Castle (Sep., 2021).

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

edinburgh castle
old town
edinburgh
scotland
uk
castle
medieval
fortress
granite
military base
castle on a rock
castle on a hill
royal mile
lowlands
k. mitch hodge
castle rock
scottish marble
citadel
stone construction
medieval architecture
Free stock photos

Related collections

United Kingdom
1,281 photos · Curated by K. Mitch Hodge
k. mitch hodge
northern ireland
ireland
Castles
149 photos · Curated by K. Mitch Hodge
castle
building
k. mitch hodge
Summer
649 photos · Curated by K. Mitch Hodge
Summer Images & Pictures
k. mitch hodge
ireland
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking