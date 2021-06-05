Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Contemplative
156 photos · Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
Blossoms Bloom
231 photos · Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images
Epic Atmospheric Nature
111 photos · Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking