Go to Sonika Agarwal's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and pink ceramic figurine
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha on display at a workshop in Mumbai

Related collections

Color - Neutral Tones
3,501 photos · Curated by Writing&Style
neutral
plant
HD White Wallpapers
Model
536 photos · Curated by Tia Jones
model
People Images & Pictures
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking