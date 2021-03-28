Unsplash Home
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
March 28, 2021
A beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha on display at a workshop in Mumbai
mumbai
maharashtra
india
ganpati
hindu festival
vinayaka chavithi
lord ganesha
ganesh
hindu god
ganesha chaturthi
temple
hindi
vinayaka chaturthi
elephant god
shrine
vinayaka
khairatabad
indian culture
indian religion
ganpati festival
