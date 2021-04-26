Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dave
@dave6ix
Download free
Share
Info
Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
ivy
pittsburgh
pa
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
united states
Tree Images & Pictures
garden
outdoors
forrest
plants
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
[Beach Vibes]
62 photos
· Curated by Arielle Jagow
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Snowy Mountains
56 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
snowy
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
violet
91 photos
· Curated by Anna
violet
Light Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers