Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Solstice Hannan
@darkersolstice
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
The Allegro Royal Sonesta Hotel, West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL, USA
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Art deco light fixture, shaped like a star
Related tags
the allegro royal sonesta hotel
west randolph street
HD Chicago Wallpapers
il
usa
1920s
Star Images
art deco
light fixture
Brown Backgrounds
symbol
building
architecture
star symbol
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Jazz Age: Molls and Dolls
35 photos
· Curated by J Rock
Women Images & Pictures
human
apparel
Roaring twenties
5 photos
· Curated by Andrew Howells
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Food Images & Pictures
Broadway 1920s
6 photos
· Curated by Sonia Cameron
1920
HQ Background Images
Brown Backgrounds