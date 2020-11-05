Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Amee Fairbank-Brown
@ameefairbankbrown
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Worsley, Manchester, United Kingdom
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tufted Duck out Swimming
Related tags
worsley
manchester
united kingdom
Birds Images
duck
Birds Images
salford
wildlife
Nature Images
tufted duck
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Autumn Wallpapers
autumnal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
anseriformes
Free images
Related collections
Catitude
71 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
catitude
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures
Collection #13: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Typography
209 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
typography
sign
word