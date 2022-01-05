Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hans Zeilstra
@hzeilstra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
SONY, DSC-HX100V
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ladybirds do it to!
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
veins
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
Animals Images & Pictures
planter
herbs
invertebrate
insect
photography
photo
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
Square Orientation
97 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
Yoga | Ioga
28 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
Yoga Images & Pictures
Sports Images
Women Images & Pictures
Climate Action
147 photos
· Curated by The Climate Reality Project
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor