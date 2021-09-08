Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mohammed Hassan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
banister
handrail
building
architecture
staircase
outdoors
housing
HD Wood Wallpapers
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
Lights and Bulbs
403 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lamp
Wine & Vineyards
31 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
wine
vineyard
canada
Just Add Type | Vol. 1°
497 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds