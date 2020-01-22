Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michele Bitetto
@michelebit_
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Pietro, RM, Italia
Published
on
January 22, 2020
iPhone 6s
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A day in Vatican City!
Related tags
san pietro
rm
italia
church
roma
rome
vatican
vaticano
HD Art Wallpapers
basilica
Historical Photos & Images
chiesa
Brown Backgrounds
architecture
building
apse
altar
crypt
HD Windows Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Maior Sonho
369 photos
· Curated by Pedro Benevides Nunes
Rose Images
Flower Images
plant
Rome
21 photos
· Curated by Michele Bitetto
rome
roma
italium
Magic_Mirror_vertical
948 photos
· Curated by Nguyen The Hung
japan
kyoto
architecture