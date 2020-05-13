Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Colin Watts
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
South Africa
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A small buck in the early morning sunshine
Related tags
south africa
Animals Images & Pictures
buck
savana
game
alert
focused
mammal
antelope
wildlife
impala
Deer Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
South Africa
20 photos
· Curated by Colin Watts
south africa
Animals Images & Pictures
africa
Wildlife
24 photos
· Curated by Colin Watts
wildlife
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature
85 photos
· Curated by Colin Watts
Nature Images
Flower Images
outdoor