Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dario Brönnimann
@dariobroe
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #63: Andrew Chen
8 photos
· Curated by Andrew Chen
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
New Zealand
126 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
new zealand
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Natural Textures
80 photos
· Curated by Rich Strauss
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Related tags
flagstone
path
walkway
pavement
sidewalk
outdoors
cobblestone
corridor
small street
elba
Italy Pictures & Images
old town
small village
yellow houses
sandstone
floor
banister
handrail
road
flooring
Creative Commons images