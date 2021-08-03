Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Calgary, Alberta
Related tags
Nature Images
river
HD City Wallpapers
urban
alberta
HD Snow Wallpapers
skyline
calgary
Winter Images & Pictures
blue sky
sunny
frozen
bridge
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
reservoir
canal
town
building
waterfront
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Architecture
78 photos
· Curated by Luca Onniboni
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #104: The Noun Project
9 photos
· Curated by The Noun Project
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Road to Nowhere
69 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
road
HD Wallpapers
hill