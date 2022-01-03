Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karthik Sajjan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
Backgrounds
Related collections
What's Everyone Looking At?
46 photos
· Curated by Ernio Hernandez
looking
People Images & Pictures
human
earth without art is just eh
11 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
HD Color Wallpapers
Street Life Photowalk
852 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures