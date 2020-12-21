Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Durian Bullet
@durianbullet
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 21, 2020
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Nature Images
palm
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
plants
rain forest
pure
minimal
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
cactus
outdoors
building
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Plants
1,760 photos
· Curated by Moley Tagoe
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
flora
Plant Botanical inspiration for painting
91 photos
· Curated by Julie Westmore
botanical
plant
Flower Images
IH2022
120 photos
· Curated by 365 STEPS
ih2022
human
HD Grey Wallpapers