Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vijay B
@vijay_b
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Flower Wallpapers
plant wallpaper
wallpaper for mobile
blue color
Blue Backgrounds
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
blossom
Flower Images
anther
pollen
bud
sprout
photo
photography
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
invertebrate
Free stock photos
Related collections
Home
105 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
home
plant
flora
New York City
27 photos
· Curated by Hilda Rytteke
HD New York City Wallpapers
building
New York Pictures & Images
Vibrant
18 photos
· Curated by Aubrey Bray
vibrant
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers