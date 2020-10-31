Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jon Moore
@thejmoore
Download free
Share
Info
Broad Ripple, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Published on
October 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
9001 SMB
103 photos
· Curated by Jessica Druxman
outdoor
southern californium
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
tones
31 photos
· Curated by nicole alene
tone
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Quality Polished Concrete Perth
38 photos
· Curated by Megan Shaw
concrete
HD Grey Wallpapers
flooring
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
concrete
wall
Texture Backgrounds
broad ripple
indianapolis
in
usa
gravel
rock
building
mortar
weathering
cement
Best Stone Pictures & Images
HD Brick Wallpapers
materials
Public domain images