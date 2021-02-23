Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dimitry Zub
@dimitryzub
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 23, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
jar
vase
pottery
moss
potted plant
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
herbs
planter
Tree Images & Pictures
fern
parsley
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #165: Semplice
9 photos
· Curated by Semplice
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
line
Details
46 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
detail
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Beauty + Make Up
207 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
beauty
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images