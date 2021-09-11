Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amy Chen
@yinganc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yosemite Valley, CA, USA
Published
on
September 12, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
yosemite valley
ca
usa
abies
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
Nature Images
outdoors
conifer
Mountain Images & Pictures
cliff
road
Backgrounds
Related collections
Rooms
17 photos · Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior
Brands
30 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
brand
drink
soda
we are made of stars
61 photos · Curated by Jen Palmer
Star Images
outdoor
night