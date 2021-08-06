Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Robert Linder
@rwlinder
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
beige
machine
constructiion machinery
construction equipment
infrastructure
truck
excavation
machinery
building
dig
dirt
earthmoving
work
front end loader
hole
soil
bulldozer
transportation
vehicle
tractor
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Holiday Mood
444 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Incredible India !
2,546 photos
· Curated by Neil Mascarenhas
india
mumbai
HD Forest Wallpapers
LEAF MOTIF
584 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
leafe