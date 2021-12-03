The North America nebula (NGC7000) and the Cygnus wall which is focused in this photo required 2.5 hours of total integration through 60second exposures. NGC7000 is approximately 100 light years across. In other words, if this nebulae is reduced to the same size as the continental North America and planet Earth is reduced by the same amount, our planet would then be small enough to be wrapped inside a post-it stamp. This object is distanced approximately 1.800 light years away. This telescope and tracker was used: William Optics z61 + Skywatcher Star Adventurer