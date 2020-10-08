Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mitchell Griest
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7SM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hand
finger
arm
heel
human
People Images & Pictures
accessories
accessory
sunglasses
Public domain images
Related collections
Chicago
350 photos · Curated by Tom Schenk
HD Chicago Wallpapers
building
united state
Collection #67: Dean Bradshaw
10 photos · Curated by Dean Bradshaw
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Surfing
91 photos · Curated by Bernat Fortet
surfing
sea
outdoor