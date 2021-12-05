Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nadiia Ganzhyi
@nadiiag
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Snow on the branches
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
frozen
branches
cold
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
frost
Public domain images
Related collections
Couples
237 photos · Curated by Ashley Peterson
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Pastel + Sparkle
90 photos · Curated by Melanie Lea
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HOLIDAYS...CELEBRATE
319 photos · Curated by Susan H.
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decoration
Christmas Images