Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nazim Zafri
@nazimzafri
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jasmine
small white flower
HD Grey Wallpapers
blossom
Flower Images
acanthaceae
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
438 photos · Curated by Erin Phillips
fantasy
magic
People Images & Pictures
Repeating image backdrops
90 photos · Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
Beauty / Style
93 photos · Curated by Caterina Chimenti
style
beauty
People Images & Pictures