Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dulana Kodithuwakku
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
,
Animals
Share
Info
Yala, Sri Lanka
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Individual male elephant
Related tags
yala
sri lanka
mammal
Elephant Images & Pictures
srilanka
yala national park sri lanka
elephants wildlife
wildlife photography
Animals Images & Pictures
evening sun
animal love
biggest
sunshade
nikon
photography
male body
Animals Images & Pictures
Elephant Images & Pictures
wildlife
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Magic
80 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #10: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
flora
plant
Nature & Peace
155 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
united state
HD Blue Wallpapers