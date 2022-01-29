Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Misael Moreno
@moreno303
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Baptism
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
baptism
christianity
bautismo
interior design
indoors
People Images & Pictures
human
room
lighting
crowd
duel
theater
Free pictures
Related collections
Still Waters
122 photos · Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection
Staircases
30 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
Background
19,416 photos · Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images