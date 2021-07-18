Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vijay B
@vijay_b
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
#flowers #flowerbackground #purpleflower #leaves #bokeh
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
pollen
Flower Backgrounds
flower pictures
rose flower
pollens
bokeh
macro flowers
Rose Images
insect
macro flower
pollen grains
macro plants
anther
plant
Flower Images
blossom
bud
sprout
petal
photography
Free pictures
Related collections
Scenic
109 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
scenic
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Collection #191: Kevin Rose
7 photos · Curated by Kevin Rose
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Orange is the new black
116 photos · Curated by Veronica di Biasio
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor