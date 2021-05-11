Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Levi Meir Clancy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, Israel
Published
on
May 11, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Israeli soldier on the bus.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
jerusalem
israel
israel defense forces
israeli soldier
idf
israeli army
israeli man
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
sitting
HD Computer Wallpapers
HD PC Wallpapers
electronics
finger
Backgrounds
Related collections
World Book Day
199 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #191: Kevin Rose
7 photos
· Curated by Kevin Rose
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Camera
3,105 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
camera
len
photography