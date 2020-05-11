Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Matthew Jungling
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stainless steel stove in modern kitchen
Related collections
USED
3,372 photos
· Curated by HomeLight EA headquarters
used
indoor
home
Photos for blog posts
265 photos
· Curated by Lauren Poll
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Electrify
1 photo
· Curated by Teri Kent
electrify
appliance
indoor
Related tags
oven
appliance
indoors
room
HD Grey Wallpapers
microwave
kitchen
interior design
Free images