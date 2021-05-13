Go to Claudio Schwarz's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown concrete tower under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

venice
venedig
HD Blue Wallpapers
building
architecture
tower
People Images & Pictures
human
bell tower
urban
town
HD City Wallpapers
downtown
Public domain images

Related collections

Workflow
110 photos · Curated by Michael Hamilton
workflow
work
office
Contemplative
156 photos · Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking