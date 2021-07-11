Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mufid Majnun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Banjarnegara, Central Java, Indonesia
Published
on
July 11, 2021
Canon EOS Kiss X3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Masjid Alun-alun Banjarnegara
Related tags
banjarnegara
indonesia
central java
mosque
place of worship
masjid
tempat ibadah
islami wallpaper
islamic background
jateng
muslim
islamic wallpaper
mufid majnun
building
architecture
dome
Free pictures
Related collections
Red passion
811 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Red Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Work
80 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog
Christmas
40 photos
· Curated by Kaylee McNulty
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures