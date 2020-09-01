Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Jin
@michaeljinphoto
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Facemask discarded on the floor.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
ground
dirty
mask
discard
refuse
covid-19
covid
corona
coronavirus
virus
garbage
trash
litter
disgusting
used
face
facemask
rubbish
floor
Public domain images
Related collections
AT
200 photos
· Curated by Danielle Heaven
at
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Reworked
175 photos
· Curated by izzie glazzard
reworked
plastic
pollution
SIL Imagery - V2
139 photos
· Curated by Hannah Saidiner
HD Grey Wallpapers
science
HD White Wallpapers