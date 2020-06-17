Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jack Cohen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manhattan, New York, NY, USA
Published
on
June 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Boarded up New York
Related tags
manhattan
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
covid
cvs health
covid store
cvs
cvs pandemic
pandemic
boarded up store
boarded up storefront
storefront
coronavirus
Brown Backgrounds
road
tarmac
asphalt
zebra crossing
urban
Creative Commons images
Related collections
My GBB
48 photos
· Curated by l k
building
indoor
housing
cvs
32 photos
· Curated by quinn
cv
HD City Wallpapers
urban
Boarded Up New York
8 photos
· Curated by Jack Cohen
covid
usa
ny