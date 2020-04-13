Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 13, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
Nature Images
field
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
grassland
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Detox
54 photos · Curated by Katie Lightning
detox
plant
flora
Milkyway
76 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
milkyway
Star Images
night
architecture
395 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers