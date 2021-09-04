Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonathan Ansel Moy de Vitry
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland
Published
on
September 4, 2021
Pixel 5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
yverdon-les-bains
countryside
painting
mist
impressionist
Nature Images
outdoors
land
field
grassland
path
road
rural
HD Sky Wallpapers
azure sky
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #93: Ben Blumenfeld
9 photos
· Curated by Ben Blumenfeld
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Baby it's cold outside
35 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers