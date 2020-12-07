Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anastasia Zhenina
@disguise_truth
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
Fruits Images & Pictures
berries
cranberries
Apple Images & Photos
tea
pie
mood
recipe
ingredients
Light Backgrounds
flash
cook
candies
HD Neon Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
season
Celebration Images
cooking
Free images
Related collections
Shadows & Silhouettes
273 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
Holiday Mood
444 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Christian
142 photos
· Curated by Ben White
HD Christian Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds