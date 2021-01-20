Go to Wayne de Klerk's profile
@wayneadeklerk
Download free
white and black chess pieces on gray concrete floor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
chess
game

Related collections

Beautiful Bridges
40 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
bridge
architecture
building
Sea
187 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe
Looking up
43 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
looking up
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking