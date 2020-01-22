Go to Markus Spiske's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and brown heart pendant
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Regensburg, Deutschland
Published on Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Handcraft golden heart love goldsmith

Related collections

Heart-centred
13 photos · Curated by Maria Ortega
heart-centred
Heart Images
Love Images
love
21 photos · Curated by celine delfosse
Love Images
Heart Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking