Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Thomas Lefebvre
@imthebear
Download free
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Published on
January 15, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
summer palm tree paradise
Share
Info
Related collections
retreat
9 photos
· Curated by Kirralee Campbell
retreat
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
CUNA
129 photos
· Curated by Scott Khail
cuna
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
positiv
196 photos
· Curated by Helder Araujo
positiv
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
flora
arecaceae
HD Wallpapers
HD Desktop Wallpapers
Desktop Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
palm
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
paradise
punta cana
dominican republic
HQ Background Images
Google Backgrounds
surf
Nature Images
PNG images