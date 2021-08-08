Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
bicycle
old
Vintage Backgrounds
indonesia
HD Tropical Wallpapers
bali
HD Green Wallpapers
lush
island
asia
vegetaton
vegetation
plant
bike
vehicle
transportation
land
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Weddings
169 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
bride
Magical
31 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
magical
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Colours
658 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images