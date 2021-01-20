Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adrian N
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Clear Lake City, Houston, TX, USA
Published
on
January 20, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
stargazing 2
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
clear lake city
houston
tx
usa
Space Images & Pictures
astronomy
Outer Space Pictures
night
HD Sky Wallpapers
astroworld
Galaxy Images & Pictures
Galaxy Images & Pictures
long exposure
stargazing
Star Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
universe
starry sky
Backgrounds
Related collections
People
65 photos · Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
Collection #164: Brevitē
7 photos · Curated by Brevitē
Travel Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
The Inner Dimension
117 photos · Curated by Stormseeker
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Wallpapers