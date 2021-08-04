Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wai-O-Tapu, New Zealand
Related tags
waiotapu
hot spring
geothermal
volcanic
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
rock
Nature Images
plant
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
algae
land
Public domain images
Related collections
View Angle
116 photos
· Curated by Yienlong Mn
view
angle
building
Go there together.
191 photos
· Curated by Alvis Ng
outdoor
wafe
People Images & Pictures
Split Screens
591 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
outdoor
horizon
sea