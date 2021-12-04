Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kay Sonntag
@rellik_1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Barsinghausen, Germany
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sony Alpha 7 II, Macro, Sound Bowl. Interieur, Spirituality
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
barsinghausen
germany
sound bowl
bowl
mixing bowl
Backgrounds
Related collections
Illuminated
179 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures
Arcade
770 photos · Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Pastel Pantone
604 photos · Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
building