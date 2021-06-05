Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yusuf Onuk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sorgun, Yozgat, Türkiye
Published on
June 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sorgun
yozgat
türkiye
triangle
cable
building
electric transmission tower
power lines
Free pictures
Related collections
Beauty of Photography
131 photos
· Curated by Hilthart Pedersen
photography
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Built Environment
49 photos
· Curated by Jethro Lawrence
building
HD City Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Churches
205 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
building