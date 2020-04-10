Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rui Silva sj
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 10, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Cross Wallpapers
passion
paixão
cruz
lent
sexta feira santa
quaresma
Praying Images
deep
church
faith
HD Good Wallpapers
friday
mystic
metaphysical
mystery
jesus
jesus christ
intangible
spirituality
Free pictures
Related collections
Turn toward God
37 photos
· Curated by Christópher Abreu Rosario
God Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Catholic
185 photos
· Curated by Zdeslav Begović
catholic
church
HD Grey Wallpapers
Christian
30 photos
· Curated by Peter Gal
HD Christian Wallpapers
church
Light Backgrounds