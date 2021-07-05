Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Darmau Lee
@darmau
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
中国青海海西蒙古族藏族自治州鱼卡沟
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Yuqia Coal Mine, Qinghai Province, China 青海鱼卡煤矿矿坑
Related tags
中国青海海西蒙古族藏族自治州鱼卡沟
insdustrial
Mountain Images & Pictures
natural
china
qinghai
coal mining
青海
大柴旦
mine pit
gobi desert
geology
road
mining
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
river
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Outdoors and loving it
99 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Festive moments with friends
43 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images
Hands
164 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures