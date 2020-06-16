Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
geranium
blossom
plant
Flower Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
anemone
petal
vegetation
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
flower
842 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Flower Images
blossom
plant
pattern
3 photos
· Curated by Sabrina Armack
HD Pattern Wallpapers
top
classic
Texture and patterns
91 photos
· Curated by Claudia Tramon
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images