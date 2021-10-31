Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
S. Tsuchiya
@s_tsuchiya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 1, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Metal wind chime. (Furin)
Related tags
HD Japanese Wallpapers
furin
wind
Metal Backgrounds
Summer Images & Pictures
culture
japan
chime
bell
tinkle
Backgrounds
Related collections
CHRISTMAS, SNOW AND WINTER
100 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kosinska
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Urbanismo
2,592 photos
· Curated by Alexandre Arackawa
urbanismo
building
HD City Wallpapers
Minimal Black and White
81 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers