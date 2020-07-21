Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pungky Wahyu Arista
@pungkywar
Download free
Share
Info
Indonesia
Published on
July 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old man playing chess
Related collections
Food & Drink
500 photos
· Curated by sd winter
drink
Food Images & Pictures
table
healthy food
65 photos
· Curated by Life Architect
healthy food
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Romance
703 photos
· Curated by Andrea P
romance
couple
Love Images
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
chess
game
indonesia
old man
playing chess
indonesian man
chess game
indonesian male
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free images