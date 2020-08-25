This is a macro of a silicon wafer. Each square is a chip with microscopic transistors and circuits. Ordinarily, wafers like these are diced into their individual chips and the chips go into the processors that power our computers. Sometimes, wafers have flaws and the manufacturers dispose of them instead. That’s how I got mine. After visiting the tech museums in Silicon Valley, I was amazed at the beauty of silicon wafers, so I started collecting and photographing them. Like fractals and flowers, the closer you get to them, the more amazing details there are to see.